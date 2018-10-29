The Cast For "Rent Live" Includes Vanessa Hudgens, Tinashe, And "Drag Race's" Valentina

Fox’s Rent Live is set to premiere on Sunday, Jan. 27, and now fans have even more reason to be excited since the cast line-up was just announced today!

Jordan Fisher will play Mark Cohen, the main narrator who documents his and his friends’ lives in New York City.

Vanessa Hudgens is Maureen Johnson, who’s famously portrayed by Idina Menzel in the film adaptation of Rent.

Kiersey Clemons plays Joanne Jefferson, a lawyer and Maureen’s girlfriend.

Tinashe will play the role of Mimi Marquez, the dancer who fights a battle with drugs.