The Cast For "Rent Live" Includes Vanessa Hudgens, Tinashe, And "Drag Race's" Valentina
The live musical premieres in January 2019.
Fox’s Rent Live is set to premiere on Sunday, Jan. 27, and now fans have even more reason to be excited since the cast line-up was just announced today!
Jordan Fisher will play Mark Cohen, the main narrator who documents his and his friends’ lives in New York City.
Vanessa Hudgens is Maureen Johnson, who’s famously portrayed by Idina Menzel in the film adaptation of Rent.
Kiersey Clemons plays Joanne Jefferson, a lawyer and Maureen’s girlfriend.
Tinashe will play the role of Mimi Marquez, the dancer who fights a battle with drugs.
Brennin Hunt will be Roger Davis, a struggling musician who’s Mark’s roommate. He also ends up in a relationship with Mimi.
Mario will act as Benjamin Coffin III, Mark and Roger’s landlord and once-friend.
Brandon Victor Dixon will be Tom Collins, another friend of Mark and Roger’s who returns to New York City after he’s expelled from being a professor at MIT.
And Valentina from RuPaul's Drag Race will perform as Angel Dumont Schunard, a drag queen who finds out they’re HIV-positive and dies at a young age.
