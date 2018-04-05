BuzzFeed News

Here's The First Look At Meryl Streep In "Big Little Lies"

Streep will play the mother of Perry Wright (Alexander Skarsgård) in the show's second season.

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Posted on April 5, 2018, at 2:35 p.m. ET

Back in January, HBO announced that Meryl Streep would be joining the already stacked cast of Big Little Lies in its second season, which is set to air in 2019.

Streep will play the role of Mary Louise Wright, the mother of Perry Wright (Alexander Skarsgård).

And today, Nicole Kidman, who plays Celeste Wright, shared the first photo of Streep on the set!

Streep is sitting on a couch with Kidman, Cameron Crovetti, and Nicholas Crovetti, who act as Perry and Celeste's twins, Max and Josh.

"First day on the set with Meryl and “my” darling boys! #BigLittleLies," Kidman wrote.

Back in January, Kidman also used Instagram to welcome Streep to the "#BigLittleLies family."

As did Reese Witherspoon (Madeline Mackenzie), who said she was "beyond thrilled to have the one, the only, Meryl Streep joining the cast."

And Laura Dern (Renata Klein), who said working with Streep meant her "acting dream has come true."

Is it 2019 yet?!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
HBO / Via giphy.com
