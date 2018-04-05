Here's The First Look At Meryl Streep In "Big Little Lies"
Streep will play the mother of Perry Wright (Alexander Skarsgård) in the show's second season.
Back in January, HBO announced that Meryl Streep would be joining the already stacked cast of Big Little Lies in its second season, which is set to air in 2019.
Streep will play the role of Mary Louise Wright, the mother of Perry Wright (Alexander Skarsgård).
And today, Nicole Kidman, who plays Celeste Wright, shared the first photo of Streep on the set!
Back in January, Kidman also used Instagram to welcome Streep to the "#BigLittleLies family."
ADVERTISEMENT
As did Reese Witherspoon (Madeline Mackenzie), who said she was "beyond thrilled to have the one, the only, Meryl Streep joining the cast."
And Laura Dern (Renata Klein), who said working with Streep meant her "acting dream has come true."
Is it 2019 yet?!
-
Krystie Yandoli is an entertainment editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Krystie Lee Yandoli at krystie.yandoli@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.