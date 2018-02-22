BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Quincy Jones Says He's Sorry For All The Crazy Tea He Spilled In That Epic Interview

Arts & Entertainment

Quincy Jones Says He's Sorry For All The Crazy Tea He Spilled In That Epic Interview

"I have LEARNED MY LESSON!"

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Headshot of Krystie Lee Yandoli

Krystie Lee Yandoli

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 22, 2018, at 1:14 p.m. ET

Earlier this month, legendary music producer Quincy Jones gave one of the most iconic interviews to date to Vulture.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Jones dropped quite a few gems in the interview, saying he knew who killed John F. Kennedy, that the Beatles were "the worst musicians in the world," and that Marlon Brando slept with Richard Pryor, Marvin Gaye, and James Baldwin.

Gabe Ginsberg / Getty Images

People couldn't stop talking about his candid answers, and thanks to the interview, many memes were born.

“You want regular or sweet potato fries with that?” QUINCY JONES: “You know who liked sweet potato fries?” “Who… https://t.co/T9KrmYGu5k
6. I Said I Heard You @jesseltaylor

“You want regular or sweet potato fries with that?” QUINCY JONES: “You know who liked sweet potato fries?” “Who… https://t.co/T9KrmYGu5k

Reply Retweet Favorite
Quincy Jones: I can’t talk about this in public: Also Quincy:
Jemele Hill @jemelehill

Quincy Jones: I can’t talk about this in public: Also Quincy:

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
Me: “Will you be my Valentine?” Him: “You like Brazilian Music?”
Krystle 👩🏾‍💻 @avskrys

Me: “Will you be my Valentine?” Him: “You like Brazilian Music?”

Reply Retweet Favorite

But Thursday, Jones tweeted that his six daughters (one being Rashida Jones) staged a "surprise family intervention" in response to the interview, and now, he's sorry about what he said.

Vivien Killilea / Getty Images

"I have LEARNED MY LESSON! Let me tell you, I'm so grateful for my daughters because they aren't scared to stand up to their daddy," Jones wrote. "I am an imperfect human & I'm not afraid to say it. And I'm sorry & I'm not afraid to say it."

Quincy Jones @QuincyDJones

Reply Retweet Favorite

"One of the hardest things about this situation is that, this bad-mouthing has contradicted the very real messages I tried to relay about racism, inequality, homophobia, poverty...you name it," Jones wrote.

&quot;I&#x27;m sorry to anyone whom my words offended &amp; I&#x27;m especially sorry to my friends who are still here with me &amp; to those who aren&#x27;t. These friends are like blood family to me.&quot;
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

"I'm sorry to anyone whom my words offended & I'm especially sorry to my friends who are still here with me & to those who aren't. These friends are like blood family to me."

"I encourage you all to grow with me and keep on keepin' on," Jones signed off. "Love, an 85 year old bow-legged man who is still learning from his mistakes."

Ian Gavan / Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT