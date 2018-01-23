People Are Excited This Year's Best Director Category At The Oscars Isn't A Bunch Of White Guys

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images, Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Jordan Peele is the fifth black man to be recognized in this category. John Singleton was nominated for 1991's Boyz n the Hood, Lee Daniels was nominated for directing 2009’s Precious, Steve McQueen was nominated for 2013’s 12 Years a Slave, and Barry Jenkins was nominated for 2016's Moonlight.

Greta Gerwig is the fifth woman to ever be nominated for Best Director at the Academy Awards. Lina Wertmüller was nominated for directing Seven Beauties (1975), Jane Campion was nominated for 1993's The Piano, Sofia Coppola was nominated for Lost in Translation (2003), and Kathryn Bigelow won the Oscar for directing The Hurt Locker (2008).

Guillermo del Toro is the third Mexican-born director to be nominated for an Oscar. Alejandro González Iñárritu was nominated for directing Babel (2006), Alfonso Cuarón won Best Director for Gravity (2013), and González Iñárritu also won Best Director for Birdman (2014) and The Revenant (2015).