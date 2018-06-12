The Olympic gold medalist said he and his wife are “beyond devastated" by the death of their 19-month-old daughter, Emmy.

Olympic skier Bode Miller’s 19-month-old daughter, Emmy, died on Sunday in California after drowning in a pool, authorities said.

“We are beyond devastated,” Miller wrote in an Instagram post.

An Orange County Fire Authority spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that Morgan Beck Miller, Bode's wife and a professional beach volleyball player, was with her daughter at a neighbor’s house around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday night when Emmy “got out of sight for a short time.” She found her in a pool, immediately pulled her out, called 911, and initiated CPR.

The OCFA spokesperson said when paramedics and firefighters arrived, they began life-saving measures and transported her to Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, California, in grave condition.

But on Monday night, Miller and his wife confirmed Emmy’s death in Instagram posts they shared with fans, asking people for privacy.

“Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday. Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this,” he wrote. “Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten. Our little girl loved life and lived it to it’s fullest everyday. Our family respectfully requests privacy during this painful time.”