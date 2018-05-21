BuzzFeed News

The Obamas Signed A Netflix Deal To Produce Films, Documentaries, And Other Series

The Obamas Signed A Netflix Deal To Produce Films, Documentaries, And Other Series

“Netflix’s unparalleled service is a natural fit for the kinds of stories we want to share," Michelle Obama said.

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Posted on May 21, 2018, at 12:32 p.m. ET

The Obamas have officially signed a deal with Netflix to produce their own original content, including scripted and nonscripted films, documentaries, and other types of series.

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

"President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have entered into a multi-year agreement to produce films and series for Netflix, potentially including scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries, and features," the official Netflix account tweeted Monday.

Netflix US @netflix

President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have entered into a multi-year agreement to produce films and series for Netflix, potentially including scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries, and features.

Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said he's "incredibly proud" the Obamas "have chosen to make Netflix the home for their formidable storytelling abilities."

“Barack and Michelle Obama are among the world’s most respected and highly-recognized public figures and are uniquely positioned to discover and highlight stories of people who make a difference in their communities and strive to change the world for the better,” Sarandos said in a statement.
Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

“Barack and I have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire us, to make us think differently about the world around us, and to help us open our minds and hearts to others,” Michelle Obama said in a statement.

“Netflix’s unparalleled service is a natural fit for the kinds of stories we want to share, and we look forward to starting this exciting new partnership.”
Scott Olson / Getty Images

“One of the simple joys of our time in public service was getting to meet so many fascinating people from all walks of life, and to help them share their experiences with a wider audience,” President Obama said.

“That’s why Michelle and I are so excited to partner with Netflix – we hope to cultivate and curate the talented, inspiring, creative voices who are able to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples, and help them share their stories with the entire world.”
Wpa Pool / Getty Images

