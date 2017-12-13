BuzzFeed News

Nina Simone Is Being Inducted Into The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

The legendary singer joins a small number of black female solo performers to be included in the prestigious list.

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Posted on December 13, 2017, at 12:07 p.m. ET

The 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees were announced on Wednesday, and among them is singer-songwriter Nina Simone.

Ian Showell / Getty Images

The other inductees include Bon Jovi, the Cars, Dire Straits, and the Moody Blues.

Skip Bolen / Getty Images

Singer-songwriter Sister Rosetta Tharpe is also being honored with the Award for Early Influence.

Ron Case / Getty Images

There were originally 19 nominees for this year's inductions when they were announced back in October. Fans were then given the opportunity to vote for their favorite artists until Dec. 5.

According to CNN, the Hall of Fame’s voting board and 900 music industry constituents then consider the five artists or musical groups who receive the most votes from fans.

Nina Simone and Sister Rosetta Tharpe’s inductions are especially significant given the relatively low representation of black women in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Getty Images, Central Press / Getty Images

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame declined to comment on its diversity figures, but the group's website shows around a dozen black female solo performers among the more than 300 honorees. Past inductees include Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Billie Holiday, and Bessie Smith (others, like Gladys Knight, were inducted as part of their musical groups).

The 33rd Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on April 14 at the museum in Cleveland.

Duane Prokop / Getty Images
