Netflix Is Accused Of Using Footage Of Actual Deadly Disasters In “Bird Box” And Other Shows

“It’s hard enough for our citizens to see these images when they are used normally and respectfully on the news,” said the mayor of a Québec town where dozens died in 2013. “Just imagine, to have them used as fiction, as if they were invented.”

Netflix

Netflix’s postapocalyptic film starring Sandra Bullock, Bird Box, uses footage from a real, deadly train crash in Canada from 2013, according to CBC News, outraging survivors of the disaster. The Lac-Mégantic, Québec, rail disaster occurred in July 2013 when a runaway train derailed, causing its millions of gallons of oil to start a major fire killing 47 people and destroying the town’s downtown area. Lac-Mégantic Mayor Julie Morin told the CBC that she noticed Bird Box uses footage from the real-life tragedy in some scenes — a move she says showed a “lack of respect” to those affected. “It’s hard enough for our citizens to see these images when they are used normally and respectfully on the news,” Morin said. “Just imagine, to have them used as fiction, as if they were invented.” The footage in question appears when Bullock’s character, Malorie, turns on her television at the beginning of the film to watch the news at the suggestion of her sister, Jessica (Sarah Paulson). While watching the news, Malorie learns about the mass suicides occurring all around the world, which set off the apocalyptic nightmare.



Netflix Footage from Bird Box.

Morin said she also noticed that Travelers, another fictional sci-fi Netflix series in which special operatives are sent back in time and transform into other people who are about to have near-death experiences, uses footage from the Lac-Mégantic train crash. Carrie Mudd, president of Travelers’ production company Peacock Alley Entertainment, apologized and told the CBC they got the footage from a stock image vendor called Pond5. “We sincerely apologize and had no intention to dishonour the tragic events of 2013,” Mudd said in a statement. “We are already working to replace the footage in the show.” Tina Witoshkin, a spokesperson for Pond5, also apologized to BuzzFeed News in a statement, saying the company was “recently” made aware that the Lac-Mégantic rail disaster footage “was taken out of context and used in entertainment programming.” “We deeply regret that this happened and sincerely apologize to anyone who was offended, especially the victims and their families,” Witoshkin wrote. The company explained that it hosts both fictional and news coverage archival footage, including “footage of historical tragedies, military conflicts, weather events, and natural disasters that may depict sensitive events.”

AFP / Getty Images The Lac-Mégantic train accident, July 6, 2013.