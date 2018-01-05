BuzzFeed News

Kendrick Lamar Is Producing The "Black Panther" Soundtrack, So Now We're Even More Hyped For This Movie

Director Ryan Coogler said he "can't wait for the world to hear" what Kendrick has in store.

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Posted on January 5, 2018, at 2:27 p.m. ET

As if we needed another reason to be excited for the upcoming Marvel movie Black Panther, it's been announced that Kendrick Lamar is producing the film's soundtrack.

Lamar and Top Dawg Entertainment CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith will both produce and curate songs for the soundtrack, which will be entitled Black Panther: The Album.

"Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is amazing, from its cast to its director," Lamar said in a statement. "The magnitude of this film showcases a great marriage of art and culture."

"I'm truly honored to contribute my knowledge of producing sound and writing music alongside [director] Ryan [Coogler] and Marvel's vision," the rapper said.

Top Dawg, Lamar's coproducer, said that he's thrilled to be "working on such a powerful movie."

"We're always working on new goals at TDE, so teaming up with Disney, Marvel Studios and the Black Panther film makes perfect sense," he said in a statement.

Lamar and SZA are featured on the soundtrack's lead single, "All The Stars."

Director Ryan Coogler, who reportedly handpicked Kendrick Lamar to work on the project, said, "I am honored to be working with such an incredible artist whose work has been so inspirational, and whose artistic themes align with those we explore in the film.

"I can't wait for the world to hear what Kendrick and TDE have in store," Coogler added.

Needless to say, people are thrilled about the news.

Good morning to the BLACK PANTHER soundtrack produced by Kendrick Lamar and nothing else.
Good morning to the BLACK PANTHER soundtrack produced by Kendrick Lamar and nothing else.

the black panther cast is filled with pure black excellence that includes Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupi… https://t.co/HVUIJY2Tgw
the black panther cast is filled with pure black excellence that includes Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupi… https://t.co/HVUIJY2Tgw

THIS IS NOT A DRILL PPL...KENDRICK LAMAR HAS CONFIRMED THAT HE IS PRODUCING THE SOUNDTRACK FOR BLACK PANTHER.
THIS IS NOT A DRILL PPL...KENDRICK LAMAR HAS CONFIRMED THAT HE IS PRODUCING THE SOUNDTRACK FOR BLACK PANTHER.

This Kendrick Lamar + SZA "All The Stars" lead single from the Black Panther soundtrack is pretty smooth too.
This Kendrick Lamar + SZA "All The Stars" lead single from the Black Panther soundtrack is pretty smooth too.

"Kendrick Lamar producing Black Panther soundtrack" I am screaming.
"Kendrick Lamar producing Black Panther soundtrack" I am screaming.

Black Panther is due out in cinemas on Feb. 16 and we can't wait.

