Kanye West Surprised Kim Kardashian With THE Kenny G For Valentine’s Day

“NO BIG DEAL KENNY G IN MY LIVING ROOM!!!”

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Krystie Lee Yandoli BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 14, 2019, at 3:18 p.m. ET

Thursday is Valentine’s Day, which means couples everywhere are expressing their love for each other and public displays of affection are inescapable. Kimye included!

Nothing will top this video that Kim Kardashian West posted of Kenny G serenading her with his saxophone in her home:

NO BIG DEAL KENNY G IN MY LIVING ROOM!!! Happy Valentines Day 💋💋💋
Kim Kardashian West @KimKardashian

NO BIG DEAL KENNY G IN MY LIVING ROOM!!! Happy Valentines Day 💋💋💋

Yes, THE Kenny G.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Apparently Kanye arranged for the iconic saxophonist to come and play music for his wife amid a sea of single-stem roses.

somewhere over the rainbow 🌈
Kim Kardashian West @KimKardashian

somewhere over the rainbow 🌈

And we even got a glimpse of smiling Kanye in Kim's footage.

Twitter: @KimKardashian

Some people were very moved.

The relationship fomo that I have is saddening😭❤ https://t.co/Mq8nAZHC7T
Theresa Liteta @LitetaTheresa

The relationship fomo that I have is saddening😭❤ https://t.co/Mq8nAZHC7T

While a few guys were feeling the competition.

This nigga here. My girl bout to look at me like “just flowers.” https://t.co/0LXddzrv98
Tako Kaepernick @Tacohlk

This nigga here. My girl bout to look at me like “just flowers.” https://t.co/0LXddzrv98

But non-Kenny fans weren't as impressed.

Fair play to Kanye. He's finally managed to do the worst thing in the world https://t.co/MeAaUuUIEU
Nooruddean @BeardedGenius

Fair play to Kanye. He's finally managed to do the worst thing in the world https://t.co/MeAaUuUIEU

Others were just, um, intrigued.

Kanye West’s gift to his wife was to capture Kenny G and hold him in a room of their house. He is forbidden from taking breaks and must remain standing, playing his romantic sax. If even a single vase of roses is overturned, an alarm will sound...
simone norman 🌹 @whysimonewhy

Kanye West’s gift to his wife was to capture Kenny G and hold him in a room of their house. He is forbidden from taking breaks and must remain standing, playing his romantic sax. If even a single vase of roses is overturned, an alarm will sound...

I respect Kenny G but this looks like a room setup in one of those "Saw" movies https://t.co/NTcm0zOdGt
Dan O'Sullivan @Bro_Pair

I respect Kenny G but this looks like a room setup in one of those "Saw" movies https://t.co/NTcm0zOdGt

Everyone who’s worried about Kenny G being trapped in the Kimye living room forever, have no fear!

How's he gonna get out tho https://t.co/fdvSUjkPx1
Amy Kaufman @AmyKinLA

How's he gonna get out tho https://t.co/fdvSUjkPx1

I have many questions and thoughts. 1) how did Kenny get in there without knocking a vase over? Or was he standing there for hours as they set them up around him? 2) does Kim actually know Kenny G music https://t.co/6Ane90vQ6Y
kendrasands™ @kendrasands

I have many questions and thoughts. 1) how did Kenny get in there without knocking a vase over? Or was he standing there for hours as they set them up around him? 2) does Kim actually know Kenny G music https://t.co/6Ane90vQ6Y

Between all the single roses in vases, there is a pathway for the iconic musician to exit.

Twitter: @KimKardashian

And the artist even posted a photo of the event on Instagram, writing, "This was fun! Thanks having me be a part of your Valentine's Day @KimKardashian & Kanye."

Instagram: @kennyg

Happy Valentine’s Day, everyone.

Beat husband award goes to mine 🙋🏻‍♀️!!!! Most thoughtful gifts ever!!!!
Kim Kardashian West @KimKardashian

Beat husband award goes to mine 🙋🏻‍♀️!!!! Most thoughtful gifts ever!!!!

