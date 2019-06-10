Jonathan Van Ness From Netflix’s “Queer Eye” Said He Is Nonbinary

Jonathan Van Ness, one of the stars on Netflix’s Queer Eye, said he is nonbinary and gender-nonconforming in a recent interview with Out magazine. Van Ness also said that while he does not identify as a man and sees himself more fluidly, he uses he/him pronouns. “The older I get, the more I think that I’m nonbinary,” Van Ness said. “I’m gender nonconforming. Like, some days I feel like a man, but then other days I feel like a woman.” Van Ness, who has been vocal about his identity as a gay man, said he didn’t know the most accurate label to use when it comes to his gender until more recently.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

“I’ve been wearing heels and wearing makeup and wearing skirts and stuff for a minute, honey,” Van Ness told Out. “I just didn’t know that that meant that I had a title.” The reality star said ideas about gender are intended “to separate and divide,” but he wants to “breakdown stereotypes of the binary” with every opportunity he can. “It’s this social construct that I don’t really feel like I fit into the way I used to,” he said. “I always used to think, 'Oh, I’m like a gay man,' but I think any way I can let little boys and little girls know that they can express themselves ... no matter how they present is really important and exciting.” When Van Ness was growing up, he said he “put on every nail polish, every heel, every scarf,” but as a result he was often on the receiving end of “femme-shamey, gender-shamey” comments.