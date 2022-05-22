Jif Peanut Butter Has Been Recalled Because Of Potential Salmonella Contamination

A variety of Jif peanut butter products have been recalled for potential salmonella contamination after more than a dozen people got sick.

The FDA and the CDC are investigating an outbreak of salmonella-related infections that have been linked to a manufacturing facility in Lexington, Kentucky. J.M. Smucker Company, Jif’s parent company, announced the recall on Friday, telling customers to dispose of the potentially contaminated peanut butter immediately.

The recall includes more than 45 kinds of products that were sold nationwide, the company said.

According to the CDC, 14 people have reported illnesses, and two of those cases have resulted in hospitalizations. The outbreak has spanned 12 states.

Some of the affected products include jars of creamy and crunchy peanut butter, as well as natural squeeze pouches and peanut butter to-go packs.

The company said that you can check if your product has been affected by looking at the lot code, which is located next to the “best if used by” date on the packaging. The contaminated products have lot codes between 1274425 to 2140425.



The FDA's website includes a full list of recalled products, which was updated on Sunday.