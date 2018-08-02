BuzzFeed News

The First Trailer For "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" Part 2 Is Here And It's Wild

The cast returns to their original house at the Jersey Shore in the upcoming season.

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Posted on August 2, 2018

Last week, Jersey Shore fans learned the show's reboot will return to MTV on Aug. 24.

And now we have the first full trailer, which shows some pretty wild antics by none other than Snooki, JWoww, Deena, Pauly D, Vinny, Mike "The Situation," Ronnie, AND even Angelina.

Viewers see their favorite reality stars in their usual, everyday lives.

Mike "The Situation" plans his wedding alongside his girlfriend, Lauren, and tastes wedding cakes.

(Was this before or after he pleaded guilty to tax evasion, putting him at risk of five years jail?)
Pauly D is also seen holding Ronnie's newborn daughter, Ariana Sky.

And Jenni is shown looking shocked AF when she finds out that Deena is pregnant:

But the group also takes a trip to Las Vegas together.

And naturally, things get pretty crazy.

What's better than a Vinny/Pauly D reunion?

The gang even returns to their original Shore house in New Jersey. "Party's here!" yells Snooki, just like it's 2009.

Honestly, this show is art.

PURE.

ART.

Jersdays forever.

