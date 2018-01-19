Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Is Facing Five Years In Prison For Tax Evasion

Reality TV star Michael "The Situation" Sorrentino, along with his brother Marc, pleaded guilty Friday to tax crimes, federal prosecutors announced Friday.



The 36-year-old Jersey Shore star is facing the maximum sentence of five years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of tax evasion, according to the Department of Justice. His brother faces three years in prison for pleading guilty to one count of aiding in the preparation of a fraudulent tax return.

"What the defendants admitted to today, quite simply, is tantamount to stealing money from their fellow taxpayers," US Attorney Craig Carpenito said in a statement Friday. "All of us are required by law to pay our fair share of taxes. Celebrity status does not provide a free pass from this obligation."



In a statement to the Blast, Mike Sorrentino's attorneys said that he made mistakes at a "very different and tumultuous time in his life" and that he "deeply regrets his failure to pay his taxes."



"He has been sober for two years, counseled other young people facing life’s stresses, and has built a stable, loving relationship with his girlfriend Lauren Pesce, who stands by his side," the statement said.