Jennifer Aniston Doesn't Think Rachel And Joey Were Each Other's Endgame On "Friends"

Jennifer Aniston Doesn't Think Rachel And Joey Were Each Other's Endgame On "Friends"

"I just don't think Joey and Rachel could have made it," Aniston said.

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Krystie Lee Yandoli

Posted on August 22, 2017, at 6:07 p.m. ET

Earlier in August, Friends fan Claire Willett went viral on Twitter for a thread about why she thinks Rachel and Joey should've ended up together.

The Portland, Oregon–based writer's theory gained a lot of traction.

A lot of people think it was weird or that it came out of nowhere, BUT I AM HERE TO TELL YOU WHY IT SHOULD HAVE BEEN ENDGAME
@kaneandgriffin

5/ A lot of people think it was weird or that it came out of nowhere, BUT I AM HERE TO TELL YOU WHY IT SHOULD HAVE BEEN ENDGAME

@kaneandgriffin / Twitter

And she made some pretty valid points about Rachel's relationships with Ross and Joey.

Over and over Ross trivialized her passions, even though I would argue that Rachel's career was always her most interesting arc.
@kaneandgriffin

40/ Over and over Ross trivialized her passions, even though I would argue that Rachel's career was always her most interesting arc.

@kaneandgriffin / Twitter

But Jennifer Aniston recently told Elle that she doesn't think Rachel and Joey were each other's endgame.

Aniston was asked if she "secretly wished Joey and Rachel had made it," and she said, "No!"

"They tried," Aniston told Elle. "I think there was a moment when Joey and Rachel got together that maybe it could happened, but it didn't."

NBC

"I just don't think Joey and Rachel could have made it. I think it was more physical than emotional with them," she continued. "They were friends with benefits, and they left it at that."

Aniston added: "It was Ross and Rachel all the way."

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
"I really believe that if there's an afterworld of Friends, they're still thriving," she said. "Don't you?"

NBC
NBC

Matt LeBlanc's publicist said he couldn't comment on the Rachel and Joey theory right now.

NBC
And Willett told BuzzFeed News in an email that it's "absolutely bonkers" that a conversation that started between her and a few friends is now on Jennifer Aniston's radar.

She also said she's not "surprised or upset" that their opinions differ on the matter. "Jennifer is an actress and playing the role of Rachel Green ... and Ross/Rachel is the relationship that was canon endgame," said Willett, who used her fandom-related Twitter account to express her theory. "So that's what they wrote, so that's what she was told to play, so of course, that's what she's invested in."

NBC
NBC

"I absolutely understand why she would feel that way," Willett said. "But I also completely stand by everything that I said."

NBC

"Sometimes the role [actors] create expands or shifts or is adapted or reinterpreted by fandom in all kinds of different ways, and those things might be contradictory but that doesn't make either one of them right or wrong," Willett continued. "There is a lot of validity in reexamining the way we watched this relationship unfold on TV a decade ago in light of the way our cultural perceptions of relationships have evolved since then."

  1. What do you think: Should Rachel and Joey have ended up together?

    Yes! Could Jennifer Aniston BE any more wrong?!
    No way! Ross and Rachel were each other's lobsters.
    Rachel should've considered dating outside of her friend group.
