Jennifer Aniston Doesn't Think Rachel And Joey Were Each Other's Endgame On "Friends"
"I just don't think Joey and Rachel could have made it," Aniston said.
Earlier in August, Friends fan Claire Willett went viral on Twitter for a thread about why she thinks Rachel and Joey should've ended up together.
The Portland, Oregon–based writer's theory gained a lot of traction.
And she made some pretty valid points about Rachel's relationships with Ross and Joey.
But Jennifer Aniston recently told Elle that she doesn't think Rachel and Joey were each other's endgame.
ADVERTISEMENT
Aniston was asked if she "secretly wished Joey and Rachel had made it," and she said, "No!"
"They tried," Aniston told Elle. "I think there was a moment when Joey and Rachel got together that maybe it could happened, but it didn't."
"I just don't think Joey and Rachel could have made it. I think it was more physical than emotional with them," she continued. "They were friends with benefits, and they left it at that."
Aniston added: "It was Ross and Rachel all the way."
ADVERTISEMENT
"I really believe that if there's an afterworld of Friends, they're still thriving," she said. "Don't you?"
Matt LeBlanc's publicist said he couldn't comment on the Rachel and Joey theory right now.
And Willett told BuzzFeed News in an email that it's "absolutely bonkers" that a conversation that started between her and a few friends is now on Jennifer Aniston's radar.
She also said she's not "surprised or upset" that their opinions differ on the matter. "Jennifer is an actress and playing the role of Rachel Green ... and Ross/Rachel is the relationship that was canon endgame," said Willett, who used her fandom-related Twitter account to express her theory. "So that's what they wrote, so that's what she was told to play, so of course, that's what she's invested in."
"I absolutely understand why she would feel that way," Willett said. "But I also completely stand by everything that I said."
-
What do you think: Should Rachel and Joey have ended up together?Yes! Could Jennifer Aniston BE any more wrong?!No way! Ross and Rachel were each other's lobsters.Rachel should've considered dating outside of her friend group.
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
What do you think: Should Rachel and Joey have ended up together?
-
vote votesYes! Could Jennifer Aniston BE any more wrong?!
-
vote votesNo way! Ross and Rachel were each other's lobsters.
-
vote votesRachel should've considered dating outside of her friend group.
-
Krystie Yandoli is an entertainment editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Krystie Lee Yandoli at krystie.yandoli@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.