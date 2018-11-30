Jay-Z Tweeted That He Didn’t Diss Kanye West On Meek Mill’s New Album
“The line clearly meant don’t pit me against my brothers no matter what our differences are.”
When Meek Mill dropped his new album, Championships, a lot of people noticed a line from his song with Jay-Z and Rick Ross titled “What’s Free.”
Jay-Z has a line in the song about Kanye West, alluding to his support of Trump.
“No red hat, don’t Michael and Prince me and Ye,” he raps.
A lot of people who picked up on the reference thought Jay-Z was dissing Kanye.
But Jay-Z, who rarely tweets, took to Twitter on Friday to clarify the line.
“The line clearly meant don’t pit me against my brothers no matter what our differences are (red hat),” he wrote. “Now go pick up Meek album. Drake and Meek on there together.”
Meek Mill posted Jay-Z’s tweet on Instagram with a caption of his own.
A lot of fans reacted to Jay-Z’s tweet, saying people should have realized the rapper wasn’t actually dissing his friend and longtime collaborator.
And some people just made fun of the fact that Jay-Z, a rare tweeter, had tweeted anything at all.
