Jay-Z Tweeted That He Didn't Diss Kanye West On Meek Mill's New Album

Arts & Entertainment

Jay-Z Tweeted That He Didn’t Diss Kanye West On Meek Mill’s New Album

“The line clearly meant don’t pit me against my brothers no matter what our differences are.”

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Headshot of Krystie Lee Yandoli

Krystie Lee Yandoli

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 30, 2018, at 2:05 p.m. ET

When Meek Mill dropped his new album, Championships, a lot of people noticed a line from his song with Jay-Z and Rick Ross titled “What’s Free.”

Jay-Z has a line in the song about Kanye West, alluding to his support of Trump.

Paul Zimmerman / Getty Images, Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images

“No red hat, don’t Michael and Prince me and Ye,” he raps.

A lot of people who picked up on the reference thought Jay-Z was dissing Kanye.

Did Jay Z just take shots at Kanye in this New meek mill record??!!?
Skrizzy @youngscrap

Did Jay Z just take shots at Kanye in this New meek mill record??!!?

Was jay z about to say his spouse better than Kanye spouse but he cut himself off? 😂
RellyRell @HateTheseFools

Was jay z about to say his spouse better than Kanye spouse but he cut himself off? 😂

"What's your employer name with the hairpiece" Oh my GOD. Jay Z didn't hold back from shooting at Kanye West 😳😳😳
The Protagonist @SmoovShabazz

“What’s your employer name with the hairpiece” Oh my GOD. Jay Z didn’t hold back from shooting at Kanye West 😳😳😳

Me enjoying Jay Z coming for Kanye, then realizing we're never getting Watch The Throne 2
The Brahma Bull @KerbyDarius

Me enjoying Jay Z coming for Kanye, then realizing we’re never getting Watch The Throne 2

But Jay-Z, who rarely tweets, took to Twitter on Friday to clarify the line.

The line clearly meant don't pit me against my brothers no matter what our differences are (red hat) now go pick up Meek album . Drake and Meek on there together .
Mr. Carter @S_C_

The line clearly meant don’t pit me against my brothers no matter what our differences are (red hat) now go pick up Meek album . Drake and Meek on there together .

“The line clearly meant don’t pit me against my brothers no matter what our differences are (red hat),” he wrote. “Now go pick up Meek album. Drake and Meek on there together.”

Meek Mill posted Jay-Z’s tweet on Instagram with a caption of his own.

A lot of fans reacted to Jay-Z’s tweet, saying people should have realized the rapper wasn’t actually dissing his friend and longtime collaborator.

Y'all really got Jay-Z on Twitter to explain something that should have been clear from jump. Folks...boss up on your comprehension skills. Life (and art) isn't clickbait. THINK.
Britni Danielle @BritniDWrites

Y'all really got Jay-Z on Twitter to explain something that should have been clear from jump. Folks...boss up on your comprehension skills. Life (and art) isn't clickbait. THINK. https://t.co/BeLmxHDf6O

I thought this was obvious given the opening line, but click me culture does what it does.
Michael Arceneaux @youngsinick

I thought this was obvious given the opening line, but click me culture does what it does. https://t.co/J4QbnSHRlz

Jay Z having to explain lyrics on twitter to millennials that prioritize jokes &amp; confrontation over clarity is peak 2018 lol
noski @noahstevenson

Jay Z having to explain lyrics on twitter to millennials that prioritize jokes &amp; confrontation over clarity is peak 2018 lol

And some people just made fun of the fact that Jay-Z, a rare tweeter, had tweeted anything at all.

@S_C_ Jay said, "Bey, lemme use yo computer right quick" 🤣
Ben &amp; Jerry’s Final Thot @ANTWANDUNCAN

@S_C_ Jay said, “Bey, lemme use yo computer right quick” 🤣

I still don't even know how to process the fact that Jay Z tweeted.
Jemele Hill @jemelehill

I still don’t even know how to process the fact that Jay Z tweeted. https://t.co/AEG7QtKXHu

