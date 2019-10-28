“Gilmore Girls” And “Supernatural” Star Jared Padalecki Was Arrested And Charged With Assault

Supernatural star Jared Padalecki was arrested on suspicion of assault early Sunday after allegedly getting into a fight at the bar he owns in Austin.

Austin police told BuzzFeed News that officers were called to the bar, Stereotype, shortly after 2 a.m. and arrested Padalecki. The 37-year-old Gilmore Girls actor allegedly hit two employees in the face after starting a verbal argument.

TMZ posted a video of Padalecki that shows him putting another man in a headlock on a sidewalk outside the bar. He then lets go and raises his hands in the air.

Another video clip, shot from inside the bar, shows an apparently drunk Padalecki leaning against a car and taking money out of his pocket while officers are nearby.

“What is he doing, trying to pay them off?” someone is heard saying in the background.