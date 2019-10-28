“Gilmore Girls” And “Supernatural” Star Jared Padalecki Was Arrested And Charged With Assault
The actor allegedly got into a fight with employees at a bar in Austin early Sunday.
Supernatural star Jared Padalecki was arrested on suspicion of assault early Sunday after allegedly getting into a fight at the bar he owns in Austin.
Austin police told BuzzFeed News that officers were called to the bar, Stereotype, shortly after 2 a.m. and arrested Padalecki. The 37-year-old Gilmore Girls actor allegedly hit two employees in the face after starting a verbal argument.
TMZ posted a video of Padalecki that shows him putting another man in a headlock on a sidewalk outside the bar. He then lets go and raises his hands in the air.
Another video clip, shot from inside the bar, shows an apparently drunk Padalecki leaning against a car and taking money out of his pocket while officers are nearby.
“What is he doing, trying to pay them off?” someone is heard saying in the background.
Padalecki is then put in the back of a police car.
Deadline reported that production on Season 15 of Supernatural has not been impacted by the actor’s arrest.
Representatives for the CW and Padalecki did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News’ requests for comment.
According to online records for the Travis County Jail, Padalecki is no longer in custody.
-
