Jane Fonda Was Arrested At The US Capitol While Protesting Over Climate Change

Jane Fonda was arrested in Washington, DC, Friday while protesting over climate change at the US Capitol building.

Videos posted to Twitter show Fonda being handcuffed by authorities and brought to a police van while a crowd of people cheered her on.

A spokesperson for the Capitol police confirmed to BuzzFeed News that 16 people were arrested for “unlawfully demonstrating” on Friday and were charged with crowding, obstructing, or incommoding.

Fonda wrote about her plans to protest at the Capitol on her website, saying she was “inspired and emboldened by the incredible movement our youth have created” around climate change.

“I can no longer stand by and let our elected officials ignore – and even worse – empower – the industries that are destroying our planet for profit,” Fonda wrote. “We can not continue to stand for this.”