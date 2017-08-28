BuzzFeed News

People Had A Lot Of Feelings About Jaime Lannister On The "Game Of Thrones" Finale

"I can't believe you." (WARNING: Spoilers ahead!)

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Posted on August 28, 2017, at 5:07 p.m. ET

If you're someone who doesn't want the Game of Thrones Season 7 finale to be spoiled, then definitely don't read the rest of this post!

So, a LOT went down in the final episode of Game of Thrones' seventh season.

Jon is Aegon, Aegon is the true king, little finger is dead, da night king is coming and jaime broke up with hos si… https://t.co/F67VDiY54S
blood of my blood @sosa_hendrix

One of these major incidents involves none other than Jaime Lannister.

During the episode, titled "The Dragon and the Wolf," Cersei finally sat down with Daenerys, Jon Snow, and Tyrion to try and negotiate a truce. Things got off to a rough start, but eventually Cersei said she would join forces with the North and fend off the White Walkers.

But in classic Cersei fashion, she was lying.

When Jaime learned that his twin sister (and lover) tricked Daenerys and Jon Snow, he confronted her and argued that the Lannisters should be on the right side of history.

That's when she threatened to kill him, but he called her bluff.

This caused Jaime to leave King's Landing, also leaving his sister and their complicated relationship behind him.

In response, fans had a lot of feelings.

"No one walks away from me." Jaime Lannister: #GameofThrones
aejon targeryung @motelsonthemoon

jaime trying to convince cersei that there won't be a kingdom to rule if the north falls #GameOfThrones
zin @ultchill

Some made jokes.

#GameOfThrones Cersei: "No one walks away from me..." Jaime:
X @XLNB

Jaime when Cersei said, "Nobody walks away from me." #GameOfThrones #ThronesYall #DemThrones
Señor Awesome @MrMaine410

Me waiting for Jaime to slash Cersei's throat #GameofThrones #GameOfThonesfinale
Laige Pindsey @iironicaa

And others were just happy to see Jaime free from his relationship with Cersei.

Jaime reanalyzing his relationship with Cersei. #GameOfThronesFinale #GameOfThrones
sabrI @sabrina_moffat

Biggest round of applause goes to Jaime Lannister for escaping an emotionally abusive relationship after 7 seasons. #GameOfThronesFinale
Travis Zimpfer @TravisZimpfer

If Jaime Lannister can walk away from his toxic relationship so can you #GameOfThrones #ThronesYall
Montse P @montseemontse

And they even brought Brienne into the conversation.

brienne: fuck loyalty jaime: #GameOfThrones
mir🐬 @thebellarkeshit

#GameOfThrones What Jaime Lannister thinks about: the realm, dragons, Cersei's pregnancy... What Jaime Lannister… https://t.co/8u0521g4Pv
agent sara |SPOILERS @itsvivi__

JAIME AND BRIENNE TOGETHER AGAIN BREATHING THE SAME AIR. 😍😍😍 THAT IS ALL I NEED. BLESS THIS SHIP. #GameOfThrones
Lissete Lanuza Sáenz @lizziethat

Now we only have to wait until Season 8 to see what the show has in store for Jaime Lannister.

