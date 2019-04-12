Jacob Anderson, The Actor Who Plays Grey Worm On "Game Of Thrones," Said The Show “Could’ve Been Better” About Diversity

“We kind of know that there could’ve been a bit more representation over the years but I think that everybody’s kind of mindful of that."





Jacob Anderson, the actor who plays the beloved Grey Worm on Game of Thrones, said the show "could've been better" about racial diversity and representation over the years. On BuzzFeed News’ Twitter morning show AM to DM on Friday, Anderson addressed the criticism about the show's lack of diversity ahead of its highly anticipated final season.

“It’s a weird thing because I’m very proud to be a part of the show,” Anderson said. "I think... it could've been better," he added, referring to the show's diversity.

Jacob Anderson (@RaleighRitchie) (Grey Worm) talks diversity (or lack thereof) on #GOT #AM2DM

The HBO series, adapted from the original novels by George R. R. Martin and helmed by D.B. Weiss and David Benioff, has long been criticized for not casting more people of color and its lack of diverse representation on screen. Anderson said that the show "touched on" what it was like to be "othered in that kind of world" through his character — the commander of the Unsullied soldiers — and the character of Missandei — Daenerys Targaryen's trusted advisor — portrayed by Nathalie Emmanuel. Anderson said that he and Emmanuel "have those conversations" about racial diversity on the show. "That’s not a thing that’s lost on us,” he said. “I think it’s the kind of thing that’s like, you want to have a really thoughtful conversation about it," he added. Anderson said he understood the "impulse" to criticize the show for its lack of diversity, but added that he and Emmanuel's characters often "get erased" from conversations about representation on the show.

HBO Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel) and Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson) in Game of Thrones.