"Grey’s Anatomy" Showrunner Said Meredith And Derek’s Relationship Would Look Differently In Light Of #MeToo And Time’s Up

Grey’s Anatomy’s Meredith Grey and Derek Shepherd are one of the most iconic TV couples of all time. Even after the death of the death of Derek, or "McDreamy," in Season 11, Meredith and Derek are remembered as one of the most revered fictional couples ever.

But in light of the #MeToo movement and Hollywood rethinking the power dynamics involved in workplace relationships, one of the original Grey’s Anatomy showrunners said that she would’ve liked to have told their story differently.

In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, Krista Vernoff said the pair's relationship looks different in hindsight of Time’s Up and #MeToo.

“If you look at, for example, Meredith Grey and Derek Shepherd through the lens of Time's Up and #MeToo, he was her boss, she was an intern, and she kept saying, ‘No, walk away from me,’ and he kept pursuing her,” Vernoff said.