“Glee” Cast Members And Fans Are Paying Tribute To Naya Rivera After Her Body Was Found

Naya Rivera, best known for playing the character Santana Lopez on Glee, was found dead on Monday after she went missing from a boat on Lake Piru outside of Los Angeles.

Rivera was on the boat last Wednesday with her 4-year-old son, Josey. According to Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub, Josey told investigators he was swimming with his mother when she boosted him back into the boat. The child then saw her disappear into the water.

Glee cast members initially shared messages of hope on social media during the search for Rivera. Now that her body has been recovered, they are paying tribute by sharing photos and memories in honor of her life.

Jane Lynch, who starred as cheer coach Sue Sylvester on the Fox musical comedy, tweeted, “Rest sweet, Naya. What a force you were. Love and peace to your family.”

Chris Colfer, who played Kurt Hummel on Glee, shared a photo of himself with Rivera on Instagram alongside the caption, "How can you convey all your love and respect for someone in one post? How can you summarize a decade of friendship and laughter with words alone? If you were friends with Naya Rivera, you simply can’t. Her brilliance and humor were unmatched. Her beauty and talent were otherworldly.”