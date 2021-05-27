Jennifer Aniston And David Schwimmer Revealed An Important Detail About Their Real-Life Relationship While Filming “Friends”

HBO Max

During the long-awaited Friends reunion that started streaming on HBO Max on Thursday, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer revealed they had “major crushes” on each other when they were filming the first couple of seasons of the hit series. Talk show host James Corden sat down with Aniston, Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc — who played Rachel, Ross, Monica, Phoebe, Chandler, and Joey, respectively, on the iconic TV series. During the nearly two-hour special, Corden asked the actors if any of them ever participated in any off-screen romances with each other. “Umm, I mean well, David,” Aniston said, awkwardly pointing to Schwimmer. “Yeah the first season, we, I, had a major crush on Jen [Aniston],” he responded. “It was reciprocated,” Aniston chimed in. Schwimmer continued, “And at some point we were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship, and we never crossed that boundary. We respected that, but we both…”

Steve Granitz / WireImage, NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Before Schwimmer finished his sentence, LeBlanc cut him off and said, “Bullshit,” then took a sip from his coffee mug. The audience cheered and clapped while Corden, as well as Friends executive producers sitting in the audience, gasped. “I’m kidding,” LeBlanc joked. “Honestly, I remember saying one time to David [Schwimmer], it’s gonna be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is gonna be on national television. Sure enough, first time we kissed is in that coffee shop,” Aniston said, pointing to the stage where Friends’ coffee house Central Perk was. “But we just channeled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel.”

HBO Max

The behind-the-scenes revelation is a huge one, considering Ross and Rachel were at the center of an on again, off again storyline that lasted all 10 seasons, from the first episode when Rachel leaves her then-fiancé at the altar and walks into the Central Perk coffee house wearing a wedding dress. After Aniston and Schwimmer answered Corden’s question, the reunion special cut to the six Friends actors sitting around Monica’s apartment discussing Ross and Rachel’s first kiss. “That scene in the coffee house where [Ross and Rachel] first kiss … I watched it the other day and I was weeping,” Cox said. “The tension, it was just palpable, it was just perfect. I’m so glad you guys didn’t [kiss offscreen] because, I don’t know, well, you would’ve just been great actors but man, that was something.” “Yeah, we were really just not great actors,” Aniston joked. Schwimmer continued to reminisce about filming with Aniston during their first couple of seasons, saying, “I thought back on the first year or two when we had breaks from rehearsal, like there were moments we would cuddle on the couch and I’m thinking, How did not everyone know we were crushing on each other?” “We knew, we knew,” Perry said. “We knew for sure,” Cox added.

NBCUniversal via Getty Images "The One Where Ross Finds Out" episode airs in 1995.