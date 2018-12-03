“Friends” Fans Rest Assured, The Show Isn’t Leaving Netflix In 2019
Friends will remain on Netflix throughout 2019.
Earlier today, Netflix users learned that the hit NBC series Friends would only be available on the streaming service until Jan. 1, 2019.
But after a lot of angry reactions from fans...
...Netflix announced the beloved ’90s sitcom will remain on its streaming service throughout 2019.
Friends fans have already been warned of the possibility that the series could leave Netflix because WarnerMedia, which owns the show, is gearing up for its own streaming service sometime in 2019.
But for now, viewers can rest assured the Central Perk gang isn’t going anywhere.
