David Spade Paid A Heartbreaking Tribute To His Sister-In-Law, Kate Spade

news

"She could make me laugh so hard. I still cant believe it."

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Posted on June 6, 2018, at 11:41 a.m. ET

Fashion designer Kate Spade was found dead Tuesday after reportedly killing herself.

“We are all devastated by today’s tragedy,” the Spade family said in a statement. “We loved Kate dearly and will miss her terribly. We would ask that our privacy be respected as we grieve during this very difficult time.”
Evan Agostini / Getty Images

Many people mourned the loss of the fashion icon on the internet, including some celebrities.

Kate Spade was more than a designer. She had a quirky visual language that captivated Bat Mitzvah girls and artists alike. She was also a staple of NYC who spread good will. My heart breaks for her family. Thank you, Kate, from one of the millions you made feel beautiful.

My grandmother gave me my first Kate Spade bag when I was in college. I still have it. Holding Kate’s family, friends and loved ones in my heart.

Kate Spade’s tragic passing is a painful reminder that we never truly know another’s pain or the burden they carry. If you are struggling with depression and contemplating suicide, please, please seek help. https://t.co/eruSexNoGj

David Spade joined the chorus of voices not just as a member of Hollywood, but as Spade's brother-in-law.

Born Katherine Brosnahan, Kate married Andy Spade in 1994, who is actor David Spade's brother.

"Katy at my book signing. I love this pic of her. So pretty," he wrote on Twitter. "I don't think everyone knew how fucking funny she was... It's a rough world out there people. Try to hang on."

Katy at my book signing. I love this pic of her. So pretty. I dont think everyone knew how fucking funny she was... Its a rough world out there people. Try to hang on https://t.co/2kRPvGvj8w

Spade also posted a photo of them from a Christmas celebration on his Instagram account.

"She was so sharp and quick on her feet," he wrote in a caption. "She could make me laugh so hard. I still cant believe it."

"It's a rough world out there people," Spade echoed again. "Try to hang on."

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. Other international suicide helplines can be found at befrienders.org.