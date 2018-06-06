David Spade Paid A Heartbreaking Tribute To His Sister-In-Law, Kate Spade
"She could make me laugh so hard. I still cant believe it."
Fashion designer Kate Spade was found dead Tuesday after reportedly killing herself.
Many people mourned the loss of the fashion icon on the internet, including some celebrities.
David Spade joined the chorus of voices not just as a member of Hollywood, but as Spade's brother-in-law.
"Katy at my book signing. I love this pic of her. So pretty," he wrote on Twitter. "I don't think everyone knew how fucking funny she was... It's a rough world out there people. Try to hang on."
Spade also posted a photo of them from a Christmas celebration on his Instagram account.
"She was so sharp and quick on her feet," he wrote in a caption. "She could make me laugh so hard. I still cant believe it."
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. Other international suicide helplines can be found at befrienders.org.
-
Krystie Yandoli is an entertainment editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Krystie Lee Yandoli at krystie.yandoli@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.