"That ’70s Show" Actor Danny Masterson Has Been Charged With Raping Three Women

Danny Masterson, best known for playing Steven Hyde on the hit series That '70s Show, has been charged with forcibly raping three women between 2001 and 2003, prosecutors announced.

Masterson was arrested by Los Angeles police on Wednesday and booked into jail. His bail was set at $3.3 million.

Masterson was charged with three counts of rape by force or fear in separate incidents, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.



Masterson is accused of raping a 23-year-old woman in 2001, a 28-year-old woman in April 2003, and another 23-year-old woman between October and December of 2003. All of the alleged assaults took place at Masterson’s Hollywood Hills home, according to Reinhold Mueller, deputy district attorney of the Sex Crimes Division.

The LAPD investigated two other sexual assault cases involving Masterson, but the district attorney’s office did not file charges, citing insufficient evidence and the statute of limitations.

In March 2017, LA police confirmed they were investigating Masterson over sexual assault allegations from women who came forward after Leah Remini aired her A&E series, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath. Masterson is an active Scientologist. At the time, a representative for Masterson, an active Scientologist, told BuzzFeed News the allegations were false and only intended “to boost Remini’s ‘anti-Scientology television series.’”

“The alleged incident occurred in the middle of their 6 year relationship, after which she continued to be his longtime girlfriend. Significantly, during their long relationship she made numerous inconsistent claims that she was previously raped by at least 3 other famous actors and musicians,” the representative said. “We are aware also that approximately 14 years ago a woman referred to in the blog made allegations of sexual assault and that the LADP interviewed numerous witnesses and determined the claim had no merit.”

In December 2017, Netflix announced that Masterson had been dropped from original series The Ranch, which co-starred Ashton Kutcher. Masterson said in a statement that he was disappointed in the decision.

“I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one,” Masterson said at the time. “In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused.”

The actor faces a possible maximum sentence of 45 years to life in state prison if convicted of these charges.

Masterson is scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 18.