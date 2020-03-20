Colton Underwood From “The Bachelor” Said He Tested Positive For Coronavirus

The journalists at BuzzFeed News are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant reporting about the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Outbreak Today .

The Bachelor star Colton Underwood said he tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. In an Instagram post, Underwood said he started to feel symptoms for the virus a few days ago so he sought out a test and got his diagnosis.



“For anyone out there that is hesitant to self quarantine... please do yourself and your loved ones a favor and stay home,” Underwood wrote in an Instagram caption, urging people to stay home and socially distance themselves. “We will all beat this and come out stronger on the other side.”

Underwood also posted a video explaining more about his experience. Wanting to dispel the notion that the coronavirus is exclusively dangerous for “elderly” people, Underwood said he considers himself to be a healthy 28-year-old who works out regularly and he still tested positive.

“It’s been kicking my ass, just to put it pretty bluntly. The main thing is I can’t even walk up a flight of stairs without being out of breath or go to the bathroom without having to sit down because I’m exhausted,” he said.