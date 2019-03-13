College Admissions Scammer Rick Singer Marketed His Brand Of Help In These Little-Viewed YouTube Videos In 2013

Rick Singer, the 58-year-old life coach who was indicted in a nationwide college admissions scam on Tuesday, left a little-viewed internet footprint with a series of YouTube videos in 2013 in which he explained how he helped young people get into college.

Two of the three videos only accrued a few hundred views, combined, but they give a glimpse into how Singer marketed his brand of "help me help you" services that would eventually turn into the largest college admissions fraud case ever filed by federal authorities.

In a video titled “Rick Singer Getting In / The Right Fit,” Singer talked about a woman named Whitney who he says was told by her high school counselors that she was going to attend community college, leaving her mom “despondent.” But according to Singer, he helped Whitney “create an amazing game plan so that she could have success,” and the woman went on to a four-year college.

“Look at her today. She’s not a Harvard grad, she’s not a Stanford grad. She’s running a major ad agency in New York City,” Singer said in the video.

He went on to boast that "when we finally got her through the SATs she had about 1,000 on the SAT, ’cause it was out of 1,600 at that time, and we found an amazing school for her that would work for her socially, would allow her to be creative...and what happened was, she got into 15 schools."