Comedian Chris D’Elia Is Denying Allegations Of Sexual Misconduct With Underage Girls

The denial comes after women on Twitter shared alleged screenshots of emails and conversations they said they had with the actor when they were underage.

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Comedian and actor Chris D’Elia is denying allegations made online that he engaged in sexual misconduct with underage girls. In a statement to TMZ, D’Elia said he knows that he has "said and done things that might have offended people during my career, but I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point." "All of my relationships have been both legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me," he added. On Tuesday, a woman named Simoné Rossi wrote a Twitter thread of accusations against D’Elia that showed alleged screenshots of emails and conversations between the two of them when she said she was 16 years old. Rossi also noted the fact that D’Elia played a pedophile comedian in Netflix’s You series.

imagine being 16 and being groomed by a stand up comedian twice ur age and the only reason you never met up and never got physically m*lested was because u had just gotten a boyfriend ur own age

“imagine being 16 and being groomed by a stand up comedian twice ur age,” Rossi wrote on Twitter. “for the longest time i thought it was embarrassing for ME that i was interacting with this older man but he was the one who DM’d me on twitter and was the one who was twice my age and was the one that used the power imbalance between us to his advantage so f*ck chris d’elia.” Others tweeted their own stories. Twitter user @colleenriley42 shared what she said were screenshots of emails with D’Elia in which he wrote that he wanted to make out with her despite being 16 years old. Another woman named Abby Grills tweeted screenshots of alleged Facebook messages she exchanged with D’Elia in which she told the comedian she was 17 years old and he still continued to message her, calling her “cute.”

Alright y’all, I went back to my 2011 Facebook messenger and found the DMs from Chris D’Elia being creepy and persistent to me when I was 17 (more in thread)