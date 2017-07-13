People Have A Lot Of Feelings About Carrie Fisher's Emmy Nomination
"Long live Carrie Fisher."
On Thursday, July 13, Carrie Fisher was nominated for an Emmy Award in the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series category.
Fisher died in December 2016, but before her death she filmed a guest role on the third season of Amazon's Catastrophe. She played Mia, Rob's (Rob Delaney) mother.
After the news broke, Delaney tweeted, "Mom..."
And the posthumous nomination was well-received by fans, as well.
And a lot of people got pretty emotional.
Overall, fans were happy to see Fisher honored and recognized.
Long live Carrie Fisher, indeed.
