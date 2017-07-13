BuzzFeed News

People Have A Lot Of Feelings About Carrie Fisher's Emmy Nomination

"Long live Carrie Fisher."

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Posted on July 13, 2017, at 4:15 p.m. ET

On Thursday, July 13, Carrie Fisher was nominated for an Emmy Award in the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series category.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Fisher died in December 2016, but before her death she filmed a guest role on the third season of Amazon's Catastrophe. She played Mia, Rob's (Rob Delaney) mother.

Amazon

After the news broke, Delaney tweeted, "Mom..."

And the posthumous nomination was well-received by fans, as well.

And a lot of people got pretty emotional.

Overall, fans were happy to see Fisher honored and recognized.

Long live Carrie Fisher, indeed.

