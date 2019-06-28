“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” Star Stephanie Beatriz Wants To See More Bisexual Representation On TV

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Stephanie Beatriz is happy that her character coming out as bisexual sparked a lot of conversation. Now, she wants to see more TV shows tackle LGBTQ representation.

“What has been so rewarding to me is to get that feedback, especially on social media and especially from people who are still struggling to name that identity to themselves or to their friends and families,” Beatriz said on BuzzFeed News’ Twitter morning show AM to DM.

Beatriz, who plays Rosa Diaz on the hit series, said she wants to see more bi representation on television and in pop culture so that it continues to normalize the experience for all viewers, not just those who identify as bisexual.

“Being bi, especially, is many little coming out moments over and over and over again and over again,” she said. “And I think those of us who identify as bi would have to do that less if there were more of us represented in the media.”