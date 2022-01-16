A British Citizen Was Identified As The Man Who Took Hostages At A Texas Synagogue

A 44-year-old British man has been identified as the suspect who took four people hostage in a Texas synagogue on Saturday.

Malik Faisal Akram, 44, died in a "shooting incident" after an hours-long standoff with police at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, authorities said. The hostages were rescued unharmed when FBI agents entered the synagogue around 9 p.m. local time Saturday. It wasn't immediately clear whether agents or the suspect himself fired the shot that killed him.

On Sunday, the FBI for the first time identified Akram and said they believed he had acted alone.

“The FBI’s Evidence Response Team (ERT) will continue processing evidence at the synagogue. At this time, there is no indication that other individuals are involved,” the FBI said in a statement. “The FBI’s North Texas Joint Terrorism Task Force (NTJTTF), which includes member agencies from across the region, will continue to follow investigative leads.”

A spokesperson for the UK's Foreign Office told BuzzFeed News in a statement, “We are aware of the death of a British man in Texas and are in contact with the local authorities.”



Investigation is continuing about Akram's motive. On Saturday, FBI Dallas special agent in charge Matthew DeSarno said in a press conference that authorities did not believe there was an ongoing threat after Akram's death.

“We obviously are investigating. We will continue to investigate the hostage taker, we will continue to investigate his contacts. Our investigation will have global reach,” DeSarno said.

“We do believe from our engagement with this subject that he was singularly focused on one issue, and it was not specifically related to the Jewish community but we will continue to work to find motive.”