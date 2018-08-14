BuzzFeed News

Ariana Grande And James Corden Sang A "Titanic" Medley Of Pop Songs And It Was Amazing

Their beautiful rendition of "My Heart Will Go On" will leave you breathless.

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Posted on August 14, 2018, at 10:44 a.m. ET

Ariana Grande joined James Corden on The Late Late Show Monday night, and the duo performed a medley of pop songs with the 1997 film Titanic as the theme.

While dressed like Rose (Kate Winslet) and Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio), Grande and Corden re-created iconic scenes from the movie.

And they sang songs like Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" as they reenacted the famous nude sketch scene.

And Nelly's "Ride Wit Me" inside THAT steamy car.

And Kesha's "Timber" as the ship started going down.

Of course, "Ice Ice Baby" by Vanilla Ice also got a shoutout.

Unfortunately, we all know how this ends. (In this case, it's with Grande and Corden singing NSYNC's "Bye Bye Bye.")

Plus, Grande concluded the performance with a stunning cover of Celine Dion's "My Heart Will Go On," the hit song from the 1997 film.

ariana grande as celine dion singing 'my heart will go on' with james corden is the best thing you'll see today
ariana follow my ass @kalenminaj

ariana grande as celine dion singing 'my heart will go on' with james corden is the best thing you'll see today

Titanic will never be the same.

crushed it w the prettiest placement too ! pls have me back like every day. love u. thank u !
Ariana Grande @ArianaGrande

crushed it w the prettiest placement too ! pls have me back like every day. love u. thank u ! https://t.co/HHtYyqya92

