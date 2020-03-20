Andy Cohen Has Tested Positive For The Coronavirus

The journalists at BuzzFeed News are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant reporting about the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Outbreak Today .

Watch What Happens Live host and television producer Andy Cohen said Friday he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Cohen shared the news in an Instagram post, writing, “After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus.”

Like more than 70 other television shows, WWHL shut down production with their last show airing out of the New York City studio on March 12. Earlier today, Cohen told Variety he planned on filming his late night talk show out of his own apartment in New York, following in the footsteps of Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

“Our show is arguably the most lo-tech show in late night in its current form. So the idea of taking it down even further a few notches is just ironic and hilarious. I mean, we’re the show that I still can’t believe gets a live signal out of a very small clubhouse in Soho. So we will now be from my own clubhouse in the West Village,” he said. “My show has always been something of a little coffee klatch, party-line type show. And this seemed like a very natural extension of not only the show, but obviously the times that we’re in right now.”

But now Cohen said those plans are put on hold because of his test results.

“As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better,” he wrote. “I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves.”