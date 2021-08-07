Allyson Felix Is Now The Most Decorated US Track And Field Athlete With 11 (Yes, ELEVEN) Olympic Medals

Allyson Felix reacts after winning the gold medal in the Women's 4x400m relay final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Allyson Felix became the most decorated US track and field Olympian of all time in Tokyo on Saturday, closing out a stunning Olympic career with a bang.

Felix, 35, won her 11th medal and 7th gold medal, achieving this legendary status with Team USA members Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu in the women’s 4x400m relay.

The team finished the sprint relay in 3:16:85 minutes. Poland took home the silver, followed by Jamaica with the bronze medal.

"For me, I just came out really at peace and wanting to soak it all in," Felix said of this year’s Games. "I think this is a really special team because we're not 400-meter runners — I don't consider myself a 400-meter specialist. We all do different things, and it was really cool to come together to get to close out the Olympic Games and for me, my Olympic career in this way."