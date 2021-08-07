Allyson Felix Is Now The Most Decorated US Track And Field Athlete With 11 (Yes, ELEVEN) Olympic Medals
Felix won her 11th medal on Saturday after Team USA came in first place in the women’s 4x400-meter relay.
Allyson Felix became the most decorated US track and field Olympian of all time in Tokyo on Saturday, closing out a stunning Olympic career with a bang.
Felix, 35, won her 11th medal and 7th gold medal, achieving this legendary status with Team USA members Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu in the women’s 4x400m relay.
The team finished the sprint relay in 3:16:85 minutes. Poland took home the silver, followed by Jamaica with the bronze medal.
"For me, I just came out really at peace and wanting to soak it all in," Felix said of this year’s Games. "I think this is a really special team because we're not 400-meter runners — I don't consider myself a 400-meter specialist. We all do different things, and it was really cool to come together to get to close out the Olympic Games and for me, my Olympic career in this way."
Prior to Saturday’s race, Carl Lewis held the US track and field record. Finland’s Paavo Nurmi holds the all-time record, winning 12 medals between 1920 and 1928.
Heading into this year’s Olympics, Felix said it would be her last time opting into the competition. With today’s record, she’s walking away with a tremendous accomplishment and cementing her legacy as one of the best athletes of all time.
