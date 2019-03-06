Rappers Are Teaching The Supreme Court About Music To Help Free A Man Jailed For His Lyrics

Chance the Rapper, 21 Savage, Meek Mill, and other famous rappers filed a brief in the Supreme Court on Wednesday in an attempt to help overturn the conviction of a Pennsylvania rapper who went to prison for allegedly threatening police officers in one of his songs.

As reported in the New York Times, Jamal Knox, a Pittsburgh artist who raps under the name Mayhem Mal, was arrested in 2012 on gun and drug charges. Knox and a friend then recorded a song titled “Fuck the Police” that called out the arresting police officers who were set to testify against him.

“Let’s kill these cops ’cause they don’t do us no good,” the rappers sang on the track.

After releasing the song on YouTube and Facebook, Knox was charged with issuing terroristic threats and intimidating witnesses. He was subsequently jailed in 2014, but maintained he had been putting on a persona in the song.

His lawyers are now petitioning the Supreme Court to review the case, writing, “The song’s lyrics were never meant to be read as bare text on a page. Rather, the lyrics were meant to be heard, with music, melody, rhythm and emotion.”