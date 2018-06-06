BuzzFeed News

"13 Reasons Why” Has Been Renewed For A Third Season On Netflix

"13 Reasons Why” Has Been Renewed For A Third Season On Netflix

The series will return sometime in 2019.

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

13 Reasons Why has officially been renewed for a third season on Netflix, the streaming service told BuzzFeed News on Wednesday.

The news comes shortly after the show's second season premiered last month.

Season 2 picked up a few months after the end of the events of the first season and continues to deal with the fallout of Hannah’s suicide. (Warning: spoilers ahead.)

Hannah’s parents, Olivia Baker (Kate Walsh) and Andy Baker (Brian d'Arcy James) sue Liberty High School for negligence, which puts many students on the stand and causes them to relive events surrounding Hannah’s life and death.

Jessica Davis (Alisha Boe) also grapples with her sexual assault, which leads to her reporting Bryce Walker (Justin Prentice) to the police for rape. Bryce gets arrested and is ultimately sentenced to three months of probation. Jessica’s ex-boyfriend Justin Foley (Brandon Flynn) is also arrested for being an accessory to the sexual assault, serving about one month in a juvenile detention center.

According to Netflix, production on Season 3 will start up later this year, and we can expect the new season to start streaming sometime in 2019.

13 Reasons Why creator Brian Yorkey will continue to lead the charge as showrunner and will executive produce along with Selena Gomez, Joy Gorman, Tom McCarthy, Mandy Teefey, Kristel Laiblin, and Steve Golin.

At the company's shareholders meeting, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings explained his decision to bring back the show by saying, "It is controversial, but nobody has to watch it.”

Season 3, which will also be produced by Paramount TV and Anonymous Content, will contain 13 episodes, the same number as the past two seasons.

On May 25, a week after Season 2 premiered, Katherine Langford announced on Instagram that she likely won’t be returning to 13 Reasons Why.

A major storyline in the most recent season involves Clay learning to say goodbye to Hannah, concluding with a memorial scene for the character.

“As most of you know @13reasonswhy was my first ever job and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to tell Hannah's story so fully in season 1, and to be asked back for a season 2,” Langford wrote in an Instagram caption.

“This show will always be a special part of my life, and regardless of whether Hannah is there or not, I know that I will continue to strive to do work that is meaningful and has a positive impact - whether that be in film, music, or any other form of art.”

