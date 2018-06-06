"13 Reasons Why” Has Been Renewed For A Third Season On Netflix
The series will return sometime in 2019.
13 Reasons Why has officially been renewed for a third season on Netflix, the streaming service told BuzzFeed News on Wednesday.
The news comes shortly after the show's second season premiered last month.
According to Netflix, production on Season 3 will start up later this year, and we can expect the new season to start streaming sometime in 2019.
Season 3, which will also be produced by Paramount TV and Anonymous Content, will contain 13 episodes, the same number as the past two seasons.
On May 25, a week after Season 2 premiered, Katherine Langford announced on Instagram that she likely won’t be returning to 13 Reasons Why.
“As most of you know @13reasonswhy was my first ever job and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to tell Hannah's story so fully in season 1, and to be asked back for a season 2,” Langford wrote in an Instagram caption.
