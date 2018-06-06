"13 Reasons Why” Has Been Renewed For A Third Season On Netflix

Beth Dubber / Netflix

Season 2 picked up a few months after the end of the events of the first season and continues to deal with the fallout of Hannah’s suicide. (Warning: spoilers ahead.)

Hannah’s parents, Olivia Baker (Kate Walsh) and Andy Baker (Brian d'Arcy James) sue Liberty High School for negligence, which puts many students on the stand and causes them to relive events surrounding Hannah’s life and death.

Jessica Davis (Alisha Boe) also grapples with her sexual assault, which leads to her reporting Bryce Walker (Justin Prentice) to the police for rape. Bryce gets arrested and is ultimately sentenced to three months of probation. Jessica’s ex-boyfriend Justin Foley (Brandon Flynn) is also arrested for being an accessory to the sexual assault, serving about one month in a juvenile detention center.