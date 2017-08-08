BuzzFeed News

Here Are The New Characters Who Will Appear In "13 Reasons Why" Season 2

Meet the seven newcomers.

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Posted on August 8, 2017, at 3:30 p.m. ET

The second season of Netflix's 13 Reasons Why will surpass the novel it was originally based on, Thirteen Reasons Why by Jay Asher. That means fans will soon see characters and storylines they've never been introduced to before.

Beth Dubber / Netflix

Production has already started on Season 2, and Netflix just revealed a host of new actors joining the show and a brief description of who they'll play.

In the Season 1 finale of 13 Reasons Why, viewers learn that Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) went to her guidance counselor, Mr. Porter (Derek Luke), for help, and he failed to help her or notify anyone of their meeting. Clay Jenkins (Dylan Minnette) confronts Mr. Porter and leaves him with the thirteen cassette tapes that Hannah recorded before she ended her life. The depositions in the court case against Liberty High School continue, and we also learn that Alex Standall (Miles Heizer) is hospitalized and in critical condition because of a gunshot to the head.
Beth Dubber / Netflix

1. Bryce Cast will play a character named Cyrus, who Netflix describes as "an edgy, cynical mischief maker who serves as an unexpected champion of the downtrodden."

Courtesy of Bryce Cast

2. And Chelsea Alden will play Mackenzie, Cyrus's sister, "an artsy, witty girl who isn’t afraid to speak her mind."

Courtesy of Chelsea Alden
3. Allison Miller will play Sonya, a "smart and ambitious young litigator."

Courtesy of Allison Miller

4. Samantha Logan will play Nina, a "well-respected track star" at Liberty High School.

Courtesy of Samantha Logan

5. Anne Winters will play Chloe, a popular new head cheerleader.

Courtesy of Anne Winters

6. Kelli O'Hara will play Jackie, an "advocate for victims of bullying."

Courtesy of Kelli O'Hara

7. And Ben Lawson will play Rick, a "beloved baseball coach" at Liberty High School.

Courtesy of Ben Lawson

Season 2 is slated to launch on Netflix in 2018.

