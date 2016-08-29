Taylor Swift Looks Really Happy To Be At Jury Duty Right Now
*Moves to Nashville and volunteers for jury duty*
Receiving that little jury summons slip in the mail makes most people want to curl up in a ball on the floor and sob.
But some extremely lucky citizens of Nashville had a little surprise when they walked into court this morning.
They showed up at jury duty to find out they're doing their civic duty alongside relatable queen Taylor Swift.
Same.
Why does this never happen to me???
And instead of just sitting in a room staring at a wall for the next eight hours, they got to take selfies with Taylor.
And all sit around the table having a very normal, casual, chill conversation with her.
Which means crime-show enthusiast and former CSI guest star T. Swift is currently living her best damn life.
Celebs, they're just like us!!!!
