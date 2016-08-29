BuzzFeed News

Taylor Swift Looks Really Happy To Be At Jury Duty Right Now

*Moves to Nashville and volunteers for jury duty*

By Kristin Harris

Posted on August 29, 2016, at 12:05 p.m. ET

Receiving that little jury summons slip in the mail makes most people want to curl up in a ball on the floor and sob.

When you get jury duty:
katie @katieekauffman

When you get jury duty:

But some extremely lucky citizens of Nashville had a little surprise when they walked into court this morning.

#TaylorSwift is on Jury Duty with me. LOL
Tracy Bates @TracysActivism

#TaylorSwift is on Jury Duty with me. LOL

They showed up at jury duty to find out they're doing their civic duty alongside relatable queen Taylor Swift.

My mom just causally has jury duty with Taylor SWIFT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Madi @ToxicSwiftx

My mom just causally has jury duty with Taylor SWIFT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Same.

How cool is this
Tracy Bates @TracysActivism

How cool is this

Why does this never happen to me???

Man can you imagine the people this morning crying about going to Jury duty and then they walk in and see TAYLOR SWIFT.
SlayerSwift13 @SlayerSwift13

Man can you imagine the people this morning crying about going to Jury duty and then they walk in and see TAYLOR SWIFT.

And instead of just sitting in a room staring at a wall for the next eight hours, they got to take selfies with Taylor.

Happy to take selfies with us all
Tracy Bates @TracysActivism

Happy to take selfies with us all

And all sit around the table having a very normal, casual, chill conversation with her.

Tracy Bates @TracysActivism

Which means crime-show enthusiast and former CSI guest star T. Swift is currently living her best damn life.

live everyday like you're international superstar taylor swift HYPE AF to be at jury duty
tess mcgeer @tessmcgeer

live everyday like you're international superstar taylor swift HYPE AF to be at jury duty

Celebs, they're just like us!!!!

10 time Grammy winner Taylor Swift had jury duty today. She's just like us
Taylor @taycarkido

10 time Grammy winner Taylor Swift had jury duty today. She's just like us

