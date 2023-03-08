I Found The Best Low-Profile Winter Walking Shoe

BuzzFeed may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. All products were independently selected by editors, and the prices were accurate and items in stock at the time of publication.

With truly chilly temperatures finally arriving in New York City, I’m preparing for the possibility of snowy and icy sidewalks by having the right shoes and clothing to survive the remaining weeks of winter. And as a shopping writer, footwear is one of my favorite topics to cover, so it is my great honor to put you on to the best winter walking shoes I’ve come across so far.

I’ve been a fan of Merrell since I took its foam Hydro Moc shoes for a spin last summer at the beach; outdoor experts rave about the camping brand’s hiking shoes. But I’ve found that Merrell’s winner for wintertime commuting is its waterproof Thermo Snowdrift Moc Shell shoes.

You can buy the Women's Thermo Snowdrift Moc Shell Waterproof shoes from Merrell for around $90. You can also buy the Men's Thermo Snowdrift Moc Shell Waterproof shoes for around $90.

These cushioned shoes not only have 200 grams of low-bulk insulation each to keep your feet warm, but also have a waterproof membrane and protective exterior to keep feet dry. Plus, they’re equipped with built-in odor control to prevent smelly aromas radiating from your shoes when you take them off. And speaking of removal, one of my favorite features of these shoes is that they have have a stretchy foot opening so you don’t have to struggle getting them on or taking them off.