This $18 Lip Balm Made My Chapped Lips Soft And Hydrated

After years of using one brand faithfully, I recently decided to step out and try a new lip balm to see if it would bring me better results. My lips, like the rest of my body, are extremely sensitive and don’t typically react well to new products, especially if I’ve been using a specific one for a long time. But over the past couple of months, I had noticed my lips began to feel significantly drier, and it seemed as if the product I’d been using was the culprit. As colder weather approaches, the last thing I need are dry, cracked lips.

Since I was familiar with Clinique (my mom swears by the brand for all things makeup), I wanted to give their skin care a try, starting with what is now my holy grail lip care: the Clinique Moisture Surge Lip Hydro-Pump treatment.

You can buy Clinique Moisture Surge Lip Treatment from Target for around $18.50.

I found it while browsing Clinique’s lip care offerings at Ulta. What drew me to this balm in particular was that it focuses on hydration, which is what my lips so desperately needed. I was initially a bit taken aback by its small size (0.34 fluid ounces, oof) and relatively high price point, especially compared to lip balms I bought in the past. But since I consider Clinique a trusted, clinically-tested brand, I figured I’d give it a try (and offer it to my mom if I didn’t like it). And I’m glad I did.