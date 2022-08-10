I Tried The New Bio-Oil Lotion And It's Worth The Hype

BuzzFeed may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. All products were independently selected by our editors, and the prices were accurate and items in stock at the time of publication.

Toward the end of my middle school years, I went through a major growth spurt. Over the course of just one summer, I grew 3 inches and arrived back from break towering over most of my friends and classmates. In addition to getting used to my new height, there was one side effect that I just couldn’t seem to get over: the fresh stretch marks that appeared all over my body.

My dermatologist at the time recommended Bio-Oil skincare oil, a longtime drugstore staple infused with a slew of vitamins and plant extracts. Before long the streaky scars that had taken over my knees and elbows became less noticeable, and I was more comfortable with wearing shorts and short-sleeved shirts again. From then on, I knew this oil would be a permanent part of my beauty routine. So when I received the news that my beloved skincare brand launched a new body lotion, I knew I had to get my hands on it. I wasn’t alone.

“I literally couldn’t get [the lotion] shipped to me fast enough,” said fellow shopping writer Tessa Flores, who has previously written about her obsession with Bio-Oil. “I love that it still contains its traditional all-star infusions of seed oils and vitamin E, but with the addition of hyaluronic acid, which is great for retaining moisture.”

After testing out the lotion for a few days, I had to let the rest of the world know about my experience.

Now, even though it’s categorized as a lotion, I would actually describe this more as a creamy oil. It’s a bit runny and way more thin than a traditional moisturizer, but seemingly absorbs into my skin better than a lot of lotions I’ve used. It would make a great oil alternative to apply right before bed so your sheets don’t become greasy.

Because it’s so light, you may be wondering how in the world it actually moisturizes so well. For one thing, in addition to the hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, it also contains shea, jojoba, and rosehip oils. And according to the trade site Cosmetics and Toiletries, “water and oil are lightly bound together” in the formula, which becomes emulsified when you shake it before applying.

As someone who hates the feeling of oils on my skin, Bio-Oil’s lotion passed my test for comfort. Throughout the day, I forgot I was even wearing it. It gave my skin a healthy glow without looking like I’d doused myself in oil. It also has no smell, so if you have sensitive skin (or a sensitive nose), you shouldn’t have any issues with it.

You can buy Bio-Oil Moisturizing Body Lotion from Amazon for around $12.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.

