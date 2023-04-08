The Best Beard Trimmers and Clippers For Shaving At Home, According To Barbers

If you want to refresh your beard grooming routine at home between barbershop appointments, the first upgrade you need is a quality trimmer to keep your facial hair in shape. Because there are tons out there to choose from, we asked real barbers to share the trimmers they actually use in their shops to get perfect results.

One of our experts also shared a crucial tip for keeping your new gadget buzzing smoothly: “I suggest always oiling your blades after every use and doing so routinely, even when not in use, to keep your blades in tiptop shape,” said Esteffany Durán, director of education at Birds Barbershop in Austin, Texas. “Keeping the blades sharp will give you effortless cutting and I suggest storing a spare set of blades for the unexpected falls.”

Luckily for you, many of the options recommended by these grooming experts come with blade oil (you can also get a whole bottle of highly rated blade oil for just $6 on Amazon). Check out which trimmers made the cut below.





