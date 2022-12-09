The Coziest Adult Onesie Pajamas That Make Festive Holiday Gifts

If you’re at a loss on what gift to get the person on your list who seems to already have everything, pajamas are the way to go. Sure, you may not have been super excited to receive them when you were a kid, but they’re a practical gift for adults that they’ll actually want to use — or in this case, wear.

But the best kind of pajamas to get for someone else is actually the kind you’d typically see babies wear: onesies! Honestly, whoever thought to make adult sizes in this admittedly comfortable loungewear is a genius. Every year for Christmas, I get my mom a new set and she loves them so much she wears them year-round.

They come in a ton of different colors and styles, including the classic holiday staple that is buffalo plaid, and make great matching attire for family movie or game nights if you’re looking to cross multiple gifts off your list.

Below, we rounded up the coziest onesies to buy as gifts for your loved ones this year from stores like Target, J.Crew and Old Navy.

