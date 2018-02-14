BuzzFeed News

There's A Reason People Are Obsessed With Korean Banana Milk

Allow me to introduce you to a life-changing and life-ruining drink.

By Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

Posted on February 14, 2018, at 3:22 a.m. ET

It is a well-known fact that South Korea has some of the world's best snacks.

And when choosing a snack it can be super tempting to go for one of the country's *wilder* options.

However, the true gem of Korean snacks is undoubtedly banana milk, particularly Binggrae banana milk.

There are different types of banana milk available all over South Korea.

Surrounded by temptation and choice, your best bet is to dive right in with the classic — Binggrae.

Rachael Krishna

Even in the freezing temperatures of February in Seoul, it was was sweet and refreshing.

That's me trying some. Think of the perfect sweet, ripe banana flavor balanced with a little bit of milkiness.

Yep. It is that good.

Everyone who tries it is immediately hooked.

Banana milk from korean markets are they fucking best
( ˘▽˘)っ☕︎*✩⁺˚ @phokingkelly

Banana milk from korean markets are they fucking best

korean food craving satisfied yay 💜 p.s banana milk is now my fave!! 💕
karizza🎐 @sweethobii

korean food craving satisfied yay 💜 p.s banana milk is now my fave!! 💕

As a banana lover 🍌 I approve this korean banana milk
Firdaus Zulfaa ™ @firdauszulfaa

As a banana lover 🍌 I approve this korean banana milk

Like, seriously.

it’s been 4 years since i’ve had it but drinking Binggrae Banana Milk...instant NUT
its gonna be electric ⚡️ @see_vette

it’s been 4 years since i’ve had it but drinking Binggrae Banana Milk...instant NUT

Instagram: @superproxie

Yep that's fan art.

Instagram: @lupinzsh

It even has a special place in K-pop fandom.

44 — wonwoo drinking banana milk (^´◡`^) #원우
wonwoo doing things @jwwactivities

44 — wonwoo drinking banana milk (^´◡`^) #원우

And in South Korea, it is an institution. A million bottles are sold each day.

The brand has merchandise and celebrity promotions, and, yes, there's even a banana milk app.

The drink has a pretty interesting backstory, too.

Binggrae created the banana beverage after the Korean government wanted people to drink more milk to address malnutrition. With people uninspired by the taste of plain milk, the company came up with a banana milk drink to win them over.

If you aren't into banana but are still looking to jazz up your milk, don't worry — they do others flavors, too.

