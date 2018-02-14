There's A Reason People Are Obsessed With Korean Banana Milk

Allow me to introduce you to a life-changing and life-ruining drink.

It is a well-known fact that South Korea has some of the world's best snacks.

And when choosing a snack it can be super tempting to go for one of the country's *wilder* options.

However, the true gem of Korean snacks is undoubtedly banana milk, particularly Binggrae banana milk.

There are different types of banana milk available all over South Korea.

Surrounded by temptation and choice, your best bet is to dive right in with the classic — Binggrae.

That's me trying some. Think of the perfect sweet, ripe banana flavor balanced with a little bit of milkiness.

Even in the freezing temperatures of February in Seoul, it was was sweet and refreshing.

Banana milk from korean markets are they fucking best

Everyone who tries it is immediately hooked.

it’s been 4 years since i’ve had it but drinking Binggrae Banana Milk...instant NUT

It even has a special place in K-pop fandom.

The brand has merchandise and celebrity promotions, and, yes, there's even a banana milk app.

The drink has a pretty interesting backstory, too.

Binggrae created the banana beverage after the Korean government wanted people to drink more milk to address malnutrition. With people uninspired by the taste of plain milk, the company came up with a banana milk drink to win them over.