There's A Reason People Are Obsessed With Korean Banana Milk
Allow me to introduce you to a life-changing and life-ruining drink.
It is a well-known fact that South Korea has some of the world's best snacks.
And when choosing a snack it can be super tempting to go for one of the country's *wilder* options.
However, the true gem of Korean snacks is undoubtedly banana milk, particularly Binggrae banana milk.
There are different types of banana milk available all over South Korea.
ADVERTISEMENT
Surrounded by temptation and choice, your best bet is to dive right in with the classic — Binggrae.
Even in the freezing temperatures of February in Seoul, it was was sweet and refreshing.
Yep. It is that good.
Everyone who tries it is immediately hooked.
ADVERTISEMENT
Like, seriously.
ADVERTISEMENT
It even has a special place in K-pop fandom.
And in South Korea, it is an institution. A million bottles are sold each day.
The brand has merchandise and celebrity promotions, and, yes, there's even a banana milk app.
The drink has a pretty interesting backstory, too.
Binggrae created the banana beverage after the Korean government wanted people to drink more milk to address malnutrition. With people uninspired by the taste of plain milk, the company came up with a banana milk drink to win them over.
If you aren't into banana but are still looking to jazz up your milk, don't worry — they do others flavors, too.
-
Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.