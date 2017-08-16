BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Making Memes Showing Iconic Moments When There Was Violence "On Both Sides"

news

People Are Making Memes Showing Iconic Moments When There Was Violence "On Both Sides"

OK, but why aren't we talking about the violent rebel alliance?

By Rachael Krishna

Headshot of Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 16, 2017, at 8:45 a.m. ET

On Tuesday – during a press conference at Trump Tower – US President Donald Trump defended the actions of white supremacists in Charlottesville over the weekend, saying there were "some very fine people on both sides."

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

The president's defense of the racist march attendees, and condemnation of those who opposed them, provoked people of Twitter to poke fun at his comments.

Sure the Empire is evil, but nobody is talking about the extremely violent Rebel Alliance.
Darth Vader @DepressedDarth

Sure the Empire is evil, but nobody is talking about the extremely violent Rebel Alliance.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Sure, the cancer was aggressive. But the chemotherapy was also very aggressive. There was aggression on both sides
elan gale @theyearofelan

Sure, the cancer was aggressive. But the chemotherapy was also very aggressive. There was aggression on both sides

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some people chose iconic moments in history where there was "violence" on "both sides."

Pictured: the violent alt-left charging the Nazis during WWII.
オタク Richie B. @richiebranson

Pictured: the violent alt-left charging the Nazis during WWII.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
"Some armed antifa thugs heading to disrupt a peacefully-assembled white nationalist gathering." - Jay Braun
Steve Silberman @stevesilberman

"Some armed antifa thugs heading to disrupt a peacefully-assembled white nationalist gathering." - Jay Braun

Reply Retweet Favorite
There is blame on both sides, Anne Frank was being a very loud and rude houseguest
Megan Amram @meganamram

There is blame on both sides, Anne Frank was being a very loud and rude houseguest

Reply Retweet Favorite
Very bad. Both sides.
Nadia Bolz-Weber @Sarcasticluther

Very bad. Both sides.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others chose to point out moments in pop culture when there's been good and bad on opposing sides.

VIOLENCE ON BOTH SIDES
Saladin Ahmed @saladinahmed

VIOLENCE ON BOTH SIDES

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
I dunno yal. The ghostbusters sound like a hate group. It's possible they provoked the ghosts. I think Blame on bot… https://t.co/TqA7gpyFsO
RAFAEL CASAL @RafaelCasal

I dunno yal. The ghostbusters sound like a hate group. It's possible they provoked the ghosts. I think Blame on bot… https://t.co/TqA7gpyFsO

Reply Retweet Favorite
"violence on both sides"
Mo Ryan @moryan

"violence on both sides"

Reply Retweet Favorite
The Joker did blow up that hospital, but Batman punches those crooks pretty hard, so ya know . . . I think there are problems on both sides.
Steve Shives @steve_shives

The Joker did blow up that hospital, but Batman punches those crooks pretty hard, so ya know . . . I think there are problems on both sides.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Harry Potter and Star Wars fans went into overdrive.

OK, Voldemort is a murderous Death-Eater obsessed with blood purity, but Harry went to Hogsmeade without permission. So faults on both sides
Tom Easton @TomEaston

OK, Voldemort is a murderous Death-Eater obsessed with blood purity, but Harry went to Hogsmeade without permission. So faults on both sides

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
Violence On Both Sides
Black Girl Nerds @BlackGirlNerds

Violence On Both Sides

Reply Retweet Favorite
Sure both sides CAN be violent but you don't see Dumbledore standing up for the Death Eaters because one of them was "peaceful"
✨Commander 🐦 Holly✨ @HollyConrad

Sure both sides CAN be violent but you don't see Dumbledore standing up for the Death Eaters because one of them was "peaceful"

Reply Retweet Favorite

And then there were just some really harsh burns.

Violence on both sides ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Clarkisha Kent @IWriteAllDay_

Violence on both sides ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Reply Retweet Favorite

We all needed this meme.

damn I remember when "gotta hear both sides" was a funny meme and not like, you know, this.
Hanif Abdurraqib @NifMuhammad

damn I remember when "gotta hear both sides" was a funny meme and not like, you know, this.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT