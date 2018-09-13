BuzzFeed News

This Woman's Speech About One Direction Should Be Taught In Schools

This is pretty much a perfect insight into Directioner Twitter.

By Rachael Krishna

Posted on September 13, 2018, at 7:12 a.m. ET

Mallory Adams is a 19-year-old sophomore at Utah Valley University, majoring in communications.

Adams really really loves One Direction. Like, a lot. She told BuzzFeed News she's loved the band for six and a half years.

"I had 246 posters on my wall when I was 15, and I would do the same today. It’s been the most consistent thing in my life. I’ve traveled to four different states solely for the purpose of seeing the boys, making it a total of six concerts in five different states — these being California twice, Arizona, Vegas, Indiana, and my own state, Utah. Unfortunately, I cried my eyes out at every concert."

And for those wondering, her favourite member is Niall.

he’s been my light in the dark every single day since i was 12 years old. this was the best moment of my entire life and i would give the world to relive it ❤️ happiest of birthdays, church boy!! namaste!! https://t.co/TtsxpXXHB9
he’s been my light in the dark every single day since i was 12 years old. this was the best moment of my entire life and i would give the world to relive it ❤️ happiest of birthdays, church boy!! namaste!! https://t.co/TtsxpXXHB9

"My favorite has always been Niall. From day 1, the braces, the blonde hair, iCarly, and EVERY SINGLE RUMOR," she said. "I was there loving him through all of it. I don’t think there are many fans out there that feel the love I feel for Niall. He’s always been 'It' for me."

Recently Adams was required to give a speech about herself in her public speaking class. Naturally, she chose to speak about One Direction.

here’s a bit of my speech on one direction i had to give in my public speaking class at the university!! 😂 i hate myself https://t.co/40egIesAFn
here’s a bit of my speech on one direction i had to give in my public speaking class at the university!! 😂 i hate myself https://t.co/40egIesAFn

Her friend recorded the speech, and Adams shared it to Twitter. In the speech, Adams says that One Direction is more than a band and that they've shaped her life. She talks about how going to concerts and following them motivated her and changed her life.

Since being posted on Monday, Adams' video has been viewed over 800,000 times.

@vanillahughoran And that's how it's done! Well done !!!
@vanillahughoran And that's how it's done! Well done !!!

Naturally, the One Direction fandom love it.

@vanillahughoran GIRL I SAW U AT NIALLS CONCERT THIS SUMMER HHH also thank u for serving ur country with this speech some people just don’t get how some individuals can actually shape ur life for the better i applaud &lt;3
@vanillahughoran GIRL I SAW U AT NIALLS CONCERT THIS SUMMER HHH also thank u for serving ur country with this speech some people just don’t get how some individuals can actually shape ur life for the better i applaud &lt;3

@vanillahughoran Oh my gosh😭 This is so good! People don’t understand that one direction isn’t just a band, it’s more then that. And you did a very good job at putting all that into words!!😍
@vanillahughoran Oh my gosh😭 This is so good! People don’t understand that one direction isn’t just a band, it’s more then that. And you did a very good job at putting all that into words!!😍

Some people don't quite understand Adams' level of passion.

Stan twitter has gone too far https://t.co/CybSWQjCBk
Stan twitter has gone too far https://t.co/CybSWQjCBk

americans r absolute mutants https://t.co/1jQbdYBayp
americans r absolute mutants https://t.co/1jQbdYBayp

This is so embarrassing https://t.co/x4B78gNCsZ
This is so embarrassing https://t.co/x4B78gNCsZ

But Adams was largely supported and she says the experience has brought her closer to a lot of other fans.

OMFGGGGGGGG THIS IS SO ME DHDJSKSKSK https://t.co/TXgXmTTDsb
OMFGGGGGGGG THIS IS SO ME DHDJSKSKSK https://t.co/TXgXmTTDsb

I love this girl. https://t.co/yNe9S5T95O
I love this girl. https://t.co/yNe9S5T95O

"I have received some of the nicest compliments and messages from people telling me how much I’ve inspired them. But it wasn’t me that inspired them," she said.

lmao I did a speech on the 1975 in my class 😂😂😂 https://t.co/H7J8TjmuP3
lmao I did a speech on the 1975 in my class 😂😂😂 https://t.co/H7J8TjmuP3

"This experience has brought me closer to thousands of One Direction fans who have the same passions as me. One Direction is the true inspiration here," she said.

