This Woman Killed Herself After Her Leaked Sex Tape Became A Meme

Screenshots and soundbites from the video were mocked by Italian social media users and YouTubers.

In spring 2015, Tiziana Cantone from Naples, Italy, sent a video to her ex-boyfriend of her performing a sex act on another man.

This video was then shared to WhatsApp and various social media websites. After it was uploaded, it became a meme, with people sharing stills and quotes from it.

A quote from the video, "Mi stai facendo il video? Bravo" (which translates to "You're making the video? Good") was used for comedic purposes not only by members of the public, but also by Italian companies.

The screenshot above is from a video made by the pair. In the clip, they make fun of the "bravo" quote, using a popular drink of the same name.

Two Italian soccer players, Paolo Cannavaro and Antonio Floro Flores, went viral when they joined in on the meme.

The 31-year-old quit her job following the online abuse. She had moved back in with her family in Mugnano, near Naples. Police in Naples are currently investigating her death. They are reportedly looking into instigation to suicide charges.

Cantone had filed legal requests with Google, Facebook Ireland, Yahoo Italy, and YouTube to have videos and references to her removed.

According to il Fatto Quotidiano, she had won the Facebook case and the other three had already removed relevant content. She had also had her right to be forgotten rejected and was asked to pay legal fees. She was in the process of changing her name.

When asked for comment, a spokesperson for YouTube told BuzzFeed News that it was a sad case but declined to make any further comment.