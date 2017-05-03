This Girl Peacefully Challenged A Neo-Nazi Protester And People Are Loving It

"I believe that dialogue is, like other non-violent expression, the best way to combat evil."

This viral photo of a girl scout facing off against a far-right protester was taken at a May Day protest in the city of Brno in the Czech Republic.

According to Czech news outlet Romea , people were encouraged not to block the neo-Nazi group but to dance, sing, and walk alongside them to distract from their message. The website reported that the counter-gathering was twice the size of the ultra-right group.

The photo quickly spread, being shared across several social platforms. Others who attended the gathering contributed more images of the girl's face off with the protester.

She ended up commenting on the original photo soon after it was put on Facebook, thanking everyone for their support.

"Thank you all for your support!" she wrote. "I believe that dialogue is, like other non-violent expression, the best way to combat evil."

She later told Czech radio that she talked to the man about migration and immigrants, and that she participated in the counter-march because "it makes sense. It makes sense to be seen and heard and stand up against what we do not like."