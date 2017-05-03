BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Girl Peacefully Challenged A Neo-Nazi Protester And People Are Loving It

world

This Girl Peacefully Challenged A Neo-Nazi Protester And People Are Loving It

"I believe that dialogue is, like other non-violent expression, the best way to combat evil."

By Rachael Krishna

Headshot of Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 3, 2017, at 12:10 p.m. ET

This viral photo of a girl scout facing off against a far-right protester was taken at a May Day protest in the city of Brno in the Czech Republic.

facebook.com

The photo was taken by photographer Vladimír Čičmanec. The man in the photo is wearing a Thor Steinar sweatshirt — an item of clothing typically worn by European neo-Nazis.

According to Czech news outlet Romea, people were encouraged not to block the neo-Nazi group but to dance, sing, and walk alongside them to distract from their message. The website reported that the counter-gathering was twice the size of the ultra-right group.

View this post on Facebook
facebook.com

According to Czech news outlet Romea, people were encouraged not to block the neo-Nazi group but to dance, sing, and walk alongside them to distract from their message. The website reported that the counter-gathering was twice the size of the ultra-right group.

The photo quickly spread, being shared across several social platforms. Others who attended the gathering contributed more images of the girl's face off with the protester.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

People around the world loved the girl's calm approach to the situation.

This picture of Girl Scout protesting a Nazi in Czech is just pure art.
Lamhfada @Lamhfada

This picture of Girl Scout protesting a Nazi in Czech is just pure art.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

The girl was later identified as 16-year-old Lucie "Lala" Myslíková.

View this post on Facebook
facebook.com

She ended up commenting on the original photo soon after it was put on Facebook, thanking everyone for their support.

"Thank you all for your support!" she wrote. "I believe that dialogue is, like other non-violent expression, the best way to combat evil."

She later told Czech radio that she talked to the man about migration and immigrants, and that she participated in the counter-march because "it makes sense. It makes sense to be seen and heard and stand up against what we do not like."

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Čičmanec to get more details about the moment he captured in the photo.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT