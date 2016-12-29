BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Woman's Relationship With Her Neighborhood Raccoons Is Cute AF

news / viral

This Woman's Relationship With Her Neighborhood Raccoons Is Cute AF

The dream.

By Rachael Krishna

Headshot of Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on December 29, 2016, at 7:16 a.m. ET

Kaylah Lynn is an 18-year-old aspiring singer from Seattle, Washington.

Kaylah Lynn

Lynn told BuzzFeed News that back in August, a raccoon she called Rosemary began visiting her house.

Kaylah Lynn

After a few visits, Lynn said Rosemary disappeared for a while, then returned with her whole family, who began visiting her every night.

Kaylah Lynn

Lynn recently told a friend about the visits, who then tweeted about the raccoons.

THIS IS UNREAL.
naomi @VIRTUALFOOLS

THIS IS UNREAL.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Since being posted on Tuesday, the tweet has been liked over 35,000 times. Twitter users loved the adorable relationship between Lynn and her raccoons.

Twitter: @VIRTUALFOOLS

Lynn said that the raccoons have got into a routine with her and know when to turn up for food.

ONE RACCOON JACKED THE OTHER RACCOONS BREAD I HAVE NEVER LAUGHED SO HARD
k(AYE)lah @eIegantmind

ONE RACCOON JACKED THE OTHER RACCOONS BREAD I HAVE NEVER LAUGHED SO HARD

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I feel raccoons get stereotyped a lot 'cause they get in people's garbages," said Lynn. "But they have hearts and love too, just like humans."

HERE IS A VIDEO OF ME FEEDING MY RACCOONS I LOVE THEM
k(AYE)lah @eIegantmind

HERE IS A VIDEO OF ME FEEDING MY RACCOONS I LOVE THEM

Reply Retweet Favorite

"They all have their own little personalities so I can tell who is who," she said. "Also, I can tell who is who by their facial structures."

Kaylah Lynn
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT